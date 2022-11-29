Terrified woman escapes in random passing car

A Warrnambool man who assaulted his partner on a residential street in broad daylight will be assessed for another correction order.
The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to breaching an intervention order and assault-related offences.
He has served 55 days in custody on remand and is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa ordered the man be assessed by the Office of Corrections.
He is already on a correction order after being convicted of cultivating cannabis.
At the time of the offending he was also on bail for intentionally damaging property at his then partner's address and was banned from the property by an intervention order.
But he kept living at her house for a number of weeks, the court heard.
Then on October 5, the man asked his ex-partner to buy him cigarettes before she went to work, but she didn't.
He rang her several times and sent numerous text messages, which she ignored.
She finished work about 12.45pm and returned home to find the man lying on her bed. He apologised for his behaviour.
But when she went to get in her car, he jumped in, punched her to the head and then stole her phone.
The victim managed to remove the car keys and ran east along Whites Road.
The man chased her and grabbed her in a bear hug, but she struggled and broke free.
He placed her in a headlock but she again got away and jumped in a random passing car to escape.
The man was arrested in Mountain Ash Drive.
On Monday he also pleaded guilty to dishonesty offending.
That related to him taking $800 from a person for a bike he advertised on Facebook Marketplace but never actually sold.
Manny Nicolosi, representing the man, asked the court to give his client "a couple of months' (jail) and an opportunity back on the correction order".
The man is also charged with attempting to escape police custody and resisting arrest.
Those matters will be also heard on Thursday.
