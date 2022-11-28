A new breast cancer fundraiser has had an unexpected benefit, creating increased awareness of the disease and sparking a rush of south-west women getting tested.
The Warrnambool breast cancer and high tea, held at the Wannon Rooms in late October, raised more than $16,000 which will purchase much-needed health equipment for the region.
It included addresses from Katie Monigatti who spoke about her breast cancer journey and McGrath Breast Care nurse Rebecca Hay who provides support to families.
Registered nurse Deidre Bidmade organised the event after witnessing the effects of breast cancer in both her personal and professional life.
Mrs Bidmade said two attendees booked in to see their GPs for follow up appointments while Ms Hay said it initiated a lot more women to make contact with Breast Screen Victoria or do breast self examinations.
"It's a whole awareness campaign," Mrs Bidmade said. "Getting out there and making everybody aware and I think it's done that and the conversations that have come after that have been amazing as well."
She said in a close-knit community like Warrnambool and its surrounding towns almost everyone had been touched by the disease or knew someone who had.
Mrs Bidmade said she was overwhelmed by residents' and businesses generosity and it would become an annual event with an organising committee to be formed.
Ms Hay said it was a phenomenal achievement to raise $16,000 in one afternoon. "It's just remarkable," she said. "It was a really entertaining, relaxing and lovely day."
The day attracted cancer survivors, women undergoing treatment and women with shared experiences and their family and friends.
"There was a couple of girls who were going through the journey and they brought all their friends together who have supported them all along. It was a celebration as well," Mrs Bidmade said.
The proceeds will be used to purchase a new chemotherapy chair for the St John of God oncology department ($6500), and to make a McGrath Breast Care consulting suite more welcoming and to include post-operative bra storage ($6000).
The South West Regional Cancer Centre will receive $2000, with $1400 to fund grants to help pay for regional-based accommodation, transport, medication and nutritional support costs, while $600 has purchased specially-made mattresses to help soften the radiotherapy beds.
Breast Cancer Network Australia will receive $1600 for research.
