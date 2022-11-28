The Standard
Warrnambool high tea and fashion parade fundraiser to benefit patients for years to come

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Breast cancer high tea and fashion parade - Icon Cancer Centre radiation therapist Lauren Clothier, organiser Deidre Bidmade, McGrath Breast Care nurse Rebecca Hay, St John of God Hospital's Sophie Lynch and Icon radiation therapist Marta Jewtuch. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A new breast cancer fundraiser has had an unexpected benefit, creating increased awareness of the disease and sparking a rush of south-west women getting tested.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

