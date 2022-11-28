A Warrnambool man who stole over $1000 of equine equipment from a rural property was fuelled by drugs and revenge, a court has heard.
Cory Cookson, 32, previously of Illabarook, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to burglary and theft.
The court heard he and co-accused Andrew Gill, 32, attended a private and locked storage unit at Bushfield's McKenzies Road between April 23 and 24 last year.
They broke a window to get inside and then stole over $1000 worth of equine equipment, including saddles and rugs.
A glove, worn by Cookson in an attempt to avoid leaving his DNA at the property, was found at the scene.
The two men were arrested on June 24 at a property in Illabarook, south-west of Ballarat.
Police then raided a house in Dennington's Bayne Street and located a small number of the stolen items.
A family member of Mr Gill lived at that address.
In an interview at Linton police station, Cookson told police the pair attended the property in his sister's car with the sole intention to steal the equipment.
He said they wore gloves and hooded jumpers to avoid being caught and that the majority of the items had been sold to unsuspecting buyers on Facebook.
Cookson was charged with burglary and theft and released on bail.
On Monday Amanda Chambers, representing Cookson, said the two men each owned a horse which were previously agisted on the Bushfield property.
But in the lead up to the offending, their horses had been moved following a falling out with the owners.
"This offending was their way of seeking revenge... and it was dreamed up when they were using methamphetamine," Ms Chambers said.
She said her client was at the time using half a gram, or five points, of the drug ice per week.
"It was the combination of drugs and the falling out that led to this incident," she said.
Ms Chambers said it was accepted the burglary was pre-planned.
She said most of the stolen property had been sold off and Cookson knew he would be ordered "at the very minimum" to repay the victims.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Cookson had engaged in "vigilante-type behaviour".
"You have a gripe with people and ultimately you think 'what is the way best to hurt them?'," he said.
"Had it been a residential burglary, you'd be serving between six and nine months' (jail)."
Cookson was convicted and placed on a community correction order for 15 months.
Mr Gill is listed to appear in the same court on January 1 for a mention hearing.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
