DON'T be surprised if there's a bit of shuffling of race dates for the spring in the future. Discussions are under way at Racing Victoria to maximise betting turnover. Wagering for the big feature days over the carnival was very good but it then drops back significantly for the standalone Saturday Cranbourne Cup meeting at a peak time of the carnival. The bean-counters are looking at ways of seeing the wagering dollar increase over those feature weeks. An interesting stat is betting on night races is up between 14 per cent to 18 per cent compared to similar races that are run in the afternoon.