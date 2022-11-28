WARRNAMBOOL'S Jericho Cup meeting got a big tick of approval from new Racing Victoria executive general manager racing Matt Welsh on Sunday.
Welsh was among a huge crowd of patrons who were track-side for the fifth running of the Jericho Cup. The race commemorates Australian and New Zealand lighthorse involvement in World War I and is run over 4652 metres through the paddocks and across roads at the famous course.
"It's the first time I've been here for a Jericho Cup and I've found it an amazing experience to be on-course for the day," Welsh said.
"I've been blown away by the atmosphere and the big crowd. It's a unique event and has a significant place on the Victorian racing calendar. The Jericho Cup just shows to me once again how passionate people in the Western District are about their racing. We see their passion at each Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and now it's flowed over to the Jericho Cup."
Racing Victoria took over the ownership of the Jericho Cup this year after philanthropist Bill Gibbins handed the reins to them following four years of financial investment.
"I've got to congratulate Bill for all the hard work, plus money that he's put into setting up the Jericho Cup," Welsh said.
"Bill's vision for the day has been quite incredible. Bill had a dream and now it's really growing legs. We'll have discussions with the Warrnambool Racing Club to see from their end what we can do to grow the event even further in the future."
Bastida, ridden by Daryl Horner junior and trained by Sydney trainer John Sargent, won Sunday's Jericho Cup.
JOCKEY Darryl Horner junior was left $1000 lighter in the pocket following his winning ride on Bastida in Sunday's Jericho Cup. Stewards found Horner guilty of two charges. The first charge saw him fined $500 for making a celebratory gesture prior to the winning post while the other related to him being in excess of 0.5 kilograms above the declared weight for the longest flat race in Australia.
Meanwhile, fellow jumps jockey Aaron Lynch was fined by stewards for a whip infringement following his ride on The Rattlin' Bog in the Jericho Cup. Lynch pleaded guilty to the charge in that he used the whip nine times prior to the 100-metre mark which is four more than permitted. Lynch was fined $500. Stewards took into account his guilty plea and the record distance of the race before handing down the penalty.
FORMER jumps jockey and now trainer Shane Jackson has his fingers crossed for a forward showing from Adelaide Ace in Sunday's $125,000 Werribee Cup. Adelaide Ace ran fifth in the Eclipse Stakes at Caulfield last Saturday.
"It was a very good run by Adelaide Ace in the Eclipse," Jackson said.
"There was a slow tempo in the race. He's better suited to when the pace is on and he can run home. He's a bit of a duffer on slow tracks. I'm confident he'll appreciate the 2000 metres of the Werribee Cup compared to the 1800 metres of the Eclipse."
DON'T be surprised if there's a bit of shuffling of race dates for the spring in the future. Discussions are under way at Racing Victoria to maximise betting turnover. Wagering for the big feature days over the carnival was very good but it then drops back significantly for the standalone Saturday Cranbourne Cup meeting at a peak time of the carnival. The bean-counters are looking at ways of seeing the wagering dollar increase over those feature weeks. An interesting stat is betting on night races is up between 14 per cent to 18 per cent compared to similar races that are run in the afternoon.
PASSIONATE racing fan Peter Balderstone got a big thrill out of watching his home-bred galloper Brungle Raider win a restricted race over 1700 metres at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Balderstone, who has a 10 per cent share in the ownership of star sprinter Nature Strip, has dabbled in breeding horses for years.
"I got a big kick out of seeing Brungle Raider win," he said. "It's just pretty special to see a horse that you've bred and reared win a race.
"I'm confident Brungle Raider will be even better suited to races over 2000 metres."
PROMISING Warrnambool sprinter In The Boat is back in light work after having a minor wind operation. In The Boat will miss the Standish Handicap but trainer Lindsey Smith is hopeful of having the five-year-old ready to run again in about six weeks. From his 13 starts In The Boat has won seven races and earned more than $620,000 in stakemoney for his connections. Smith was pleasantly surprised with the win of Stripped Back in a restricted race over 1000 metres at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Stripped Back drifted in the betting before scoring a two-length victory over Glenferrie Girl.
"Stripped Back missed a couple of trials," he said. "I thought he may have been a bit soft. The horse goes pretty good. He's got a good record having won four of his eight starts. We may have to lift the bar with him now and head to town with him."
