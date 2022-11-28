Warrnambool's Don Swanson had a unique way of teaching that made him a favourite among students.
He was popular for bringing music into the classroom and encouraging students to think for themselves, according to his wife Terry.
Mr Swanson died on November 23 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Like everything in life, Mr Swanson chose to do things his way until the very end.
Mr Swanson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2019.
He experienced complications after a Whipple procedure after his diagnosis and suffered additional complications while undergoing chemotherapy.
Mrs Swanson said her husband chose to die through the Alfred Hospital's Voluntary Assisted Dying.
"He had a peaceful and dignified death with his son Michael holding his hand, me holding the other and my sister Rene' in the room," she said. "We sat vigil with him until they came to take him away around 9.30 am. Rene' and I changed him into his normal clothes.
"A button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and his chino pants, a look we all see when we imagine him in our minds."
The couple met in the US and were married for 35 years.
It was love at first sight, with Mrs Swanson distracting her future husband when turning up late to a class he was teaching.
Mrs Swanson had scheduled an appointment with Mr Swanson to get advice on an assignment she needed to write about a computer.
"I was unusually late and tried to sneak in the back of the room, but I distracted him and he wrote order twice and a student asked him why and he blushed and said 'because that is how important it is'.
"Order order would become our running joke. At the meeting the next day he was surprised it was the same person. He thought I was a lazy person because on my form I said not to call until after noon, but I was working night duty as a nurse - he laughed when I told him the reason."
Mrs Swanson said early in their relationship, he asked if she would be interested in moving to Australia.
He had fallen in love with the country when teaching in Melbourne and Camperdown in the mid 70s.
He also taught at Timboon briefly, but the principal at the time didn't think Mr Swanson was a good fit due to his long hair.
In 1988, the couple came to Australia with 19 suitcases and their two-year-old son Michael. "After a few weeks we went to visit Marion and Edward Manifold," Mrs Swanson said.
"At a dinner party we met a family that were living in their gate house. He was an English teacher who was moving to Ballarat.
"Don took over his job, we moved into the house and we became lifelong friends with the Manifolds.
"He taught at Camperdown College until his transfer to Warrnambool College in 1992. He taught at Warrnambool College until he started at Deakin University in the faculty in Business and Law."
Mr Swanson loved music and was a member of a number of bands. He was also passionate about the community he lived in and was president of the Port Campbell Community Group for 20 years.
Mr Swanson was involved with the city's surf lifesaving club and helped to establish Warrnambool Community Food Share.
A service will be held for Mr Swanson at Proudfoots by the River on Tuesday at 11.30am.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.