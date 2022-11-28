New board elected for Warrnambool cooperative

There has been almost a whole new board elected to the Gunitjmara Aboriginal Cooperative.
After an annual general meeting last Friday, only veteran elder Brian Davis remains from the previous board.
It's understood that Lachie Eccles and Shane Bell did not stand for re-election and Lee Morgan was unsuccessful in retaining his place on the board.
The new board consists of Ronald "Mackie" Chatfield, Marcus Clarke, Theresa Coverdale, Brian Davis, Dominique Debono, Billy McGuinness and Allan Miller.
It's understood the new board members were coming into the main office at 135 Kepler Street at noon on Monday and may release a statement later in the day.
