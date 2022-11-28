A Warrnambool man suffered two severe lacerations to the top of his head which bled profusely after being repeatedly struck with a wooden bat.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the alleged assault happened about 7pm in east Warrnambool's Armstrong Grove.
"Two men argued which led to one man being hit over the head several times with a wooden bat or something similar," he said.
"He was also struck to the legs with the wooden implement.
"The 30-year-old victim fled from the scene, raised the alarm and there was a call for assistance.
"Police members and ambulance officers were requested to attend and arrived soon after."
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the man suffered two severe lacerations.
"There was extensive blood loss," he said.
"The victim was assessed and treated, initially by ambulance officers, before he was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"It's understood that he was stitched up and fortunately there were no skull fractures. He was released from hospital on Saturday."
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said police would be seeking to speak with a 19-year-old man in coming days.
"There has been no arrest by police at this stage, but there are follow-up enquiries which will be made starting today with a view to speaking to the 19-year-old man," he said.
It is not known at this stage what sparked the incident between the two men.
"The men are known to each other," Detective Senior Constable Fisher said.
"There were also other people in attendance at the time of the incident and we would request those people to provide information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.