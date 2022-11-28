The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Police are hoping to speak to a 19-year-old man in coming days

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Warrnambool man suffered severe lacerations to the top of his head in an incident on Friday night. This is a file image.

A Warrnambool man suffered two severe lacerations to the top of his head which bled profusely after being repeatedly struck with a wooden bat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.