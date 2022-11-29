The Standard
A 19-year-old Warrnambool man has admitted to two serious assaults

By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
A Warrnambool man suffered severe lacerations to the top of his head in an incident on Friday night. This is a file image.

A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting two men, causing one to have a seizure and another to suffer severe head lacerations.

