A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting two men, causing one to have a seizure and another to suffer severe head lacerations.
Lex Chant, 19, pleaded guilty to the two unrelated assaults in Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court heard Chant attended Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza on June 22 and ran into a male victim he knew.
When the victim went to shake his hand, Chant struck him to head with his right elbow.
A police prosecutor said the man was caught "completely off guard" and instantly suffered a seizure.
He said the victim dropped to the ground and was uncontrollably convulsing in front of a busy shopping complex.
Chant called out for someone to call Triple-0 and then fled the scene.
He was later charged with intentionally causing injury and released on bail.
Then on Friday, a 30-year-old man attended a property in Warrnambool's Armstrong Grove to collect some of his property.
The court heard Chant began yelling for no reason about 7pm and stood over the victim, who was seated on a couch.
He punched the victim to the head several times.
The men then went out to the front lawn where Chant struck him to the back of the head with an object the victim described as "like a baseball bat".
He did not fight back and fell to the ground where Chant continued to hit him with the object.
The man was also struck to the knee with the wooden implement.
He eventually broke free and ran away, knocking on the doors of three residential properties asking for assistance.
When someone answered their door, the victim, who was covered in blood, collapsed to the ground.
He suffered two severe lacerations to his head and there was extensive blood loss.
Triple-0 was called, police attended the scene and seized a broken piece of wood which was covered in blood, as well as a golf club.
Investigators also observed a window at Chant's property had been smashed.
He told police the victim had intentionally broken his window however the court heard the attack was unprovoked.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said the man had admitted to "incredibly violent offending without much provocation".
She said police could have charged him with the more serious offences of intentionally or recklessly causing serious injury, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail.
Chant pleaded guilty to charges of intentionally causing injury and breaching bail, and will be assessed for a community correction order.
A conviction will be recorded.
Chant is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
He remains in custody at the Warrnambool police cells.
jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
