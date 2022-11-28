A Warrnambool mum who fought against all odds to achieve her nursing qualification has been named Australian Vocational Student of the Year.
South West TAFE nursing student Caity Cook won the national accolade at the Australian Training Awards in Adelaide.
"I was so shocked," Caity said. "It's such an amazing feeling."
The Warrnambool mum lost her partner Dylan, the father of her five children, midway through her nursing course. About a month later her mum had a stroke.
Caity, now 28, never considered dropping out, rather the challenging time made her more determined to complete her studies.
She graduated in March where she was named SW TAFE's Vocational Student of the Year and won the Victorian Vocational Student of the Year award in September. Caity is now working as a personal care assistant and an aged care nurse.
Caity hopes to inspire her children, aged between four and 11 years, and to help break the stigma young parents face, showing them anything is possible.
"I love that they're seeing it all," she said. "I'm showing them that it doesn't matter how hard things get, you can keep going."
SW TAFE teacher Rebecca Toleman was also named Australian Teacher of the Year runner-up, after winning the Victorian award, and said it was amazing recognition.
She said the award process had helped highlight SW TAFE, whose support was "phenomenal" and the agriculture industry, which she's so passionate about.
Ms Toleman's dedication to the sector has led to a huge growth in enrolments from 30 students to 370 over the past three years.
Warrnambool's Jaynaya Miller was also named a finalist in the Australian School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award.
