Warrnambool mum wins Australian Vocational Student of the Year

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
Caity Cook with her children, Santana, 8, Serenity, 11, Archer, 4, Grayson, 6, and Lilly, 10, who are her inspiration to always work hard. Caity won the Australian Vocational Student of the Year at the Australian Training Awards in Adelaide. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A Warrnambool mum who fought against all odds to achieve her nursing qualification has been named Australian Vocational Student of the Year.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

