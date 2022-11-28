The Standard

You are previewing a draft story.

Home/News/Local News

MP Roma Britnell will push for funds for The Lookout, south-west roads

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 28 2022 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roma Britnell looks ahead to what needs to be done for the electorate. Picture by Sean McKenna

Retaining the South West Coast seat was bittersweet for Roma Britnell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.