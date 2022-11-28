You are previewing a draft story.
Retaining the South West Coast seat was bittersweet for Roma Britnell.
She told The Standard on Monday she was so grateful to receive the backing of the community.
"It's not a job for me - I wasn't looking for a job, I loved nursing," Ms Britnell said.
"I see this representational role as an honour and I will continue to fight to get our electorate to where it needs to be."
Ms Britnell, the Liberal representative, said she was disappointed the election promises she made would not come to fruition, with Labor retaining government.
"My biggest disappointment is that we had important projects that would have benefited the community," she said.
"It's disappointing that Labor has completely ignored the importance of something like a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
Ms Britnell said the need for The Lookout facility in the south-west was as "fundamental" as an operating theatre.
"I really expected the Labor candidate Kylie Gaston to be matching our commitment to The Lookout," she said.
She is also bitterly disappointed the south-west will miss out on additional roads funding promised by a Coalition government.
"My biggest disappointment is that we will not have a government that will be focused on roads," Ms Britnell said.
She said it was astounding the Labor government believed south-west roads were in an acceptable condition.
"Driving from Dennington to Port Fairy, it's obvious we have a problem that needs to be addressed," Ms Britnell said
She said the south-west had some roads that should be condemned and she would be urging Premier Daniel Andrews to visit the south-west.
"My priority will be for him to understand how important the drug and alcohol facility and fixing our roads is for the whole of Victoria," she said.
"I will be relentless - he will figure it out and we will get the attention we need."
Ms Britnell said she was also bitterly disappointed she wouldn't be able to deliver her $12 million promise to the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club.
"The government has shown so much disrespect to volunteers - whether it be our firefighters, our SES volunteers who have to sell sausages to be able to help others or the lifesavers who turn up every day in all conditions to save lives," she said.
Ms Britnell said the surf life saving club had so many young people stepping up to help others and it was something that should be rewarded.
"That should be encouraged," she said.
Ms Britnell said the facilities were not fit-for-purpose.
She will also be ensuring the $384 million redevelopment of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital is delivered on time and will push for funds to repair the city's breakwater.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
