The police officer was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment after suffering facial injuries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 10:14am
Man charged with assaulting police officer during property exchange

A Lismore police officer is recovering after being allegedly assaulted during a property exchange on Sunday afternoon.

