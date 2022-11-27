Man charged with assaulting police officer during property exchange

A Lismore police officer is recovering after being allegedly assaulted during a property exchange on Sunday afternoon.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the policeman went with a woman to an address on the outskirts of Lismore about 3pm so she could collect belongings after a relationship breakdown.
He said that during the property exchange the man became aggressive towards the police officer, who was at the address with just the woman.
"The police member made an attempt to restrain the man and a scuffle developed," he said.
"During that scuffle the police member suffered injuries to his face and around one eye. They were scratches and abrasions."
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said that during the scuffle the police member deployed capsicum foam and was able to then handcuff the resident before calling for back-up.
Police officers arrived from Smythesdale and Camperdown stations to assist and the injured officer was later taken to a Ballarat hospital for assessment and treatment.
He was expected to be discharged on Sunday night.
"A 57-year-old Lismore man was arrested, interviewed and charged with assaulting an emergency worker on duty," Detective Senior Constable Fisher said.
The man was released on bail to appear in a magistrates court at a later date.
The charge involves a mandatory jail sentence, except in exceptional circumstances.
It's understood the charged man has a limited criminal history.
The woman was able to recover her property during the visit.
