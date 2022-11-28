South West Healthcare has submitted a planning application for an additional 40 car parks.
The Warrnambool City Council has received an application for the car park at 6-8 Redford Street.
Two dwellings at 6 Redford Street would be demolished, while one at 8 Redford Street would be retained.
"Specifically, the proposed works will result in the demolition of the existing dwelling on 6 Redford Street to facilitate the parking isle and southern car parking spaces, whilst the dwelling on 8 Redford Street will be retained to allow for future accommodation uses associated with the hospital," the application states.
"The proposed development provides a practical extension to the existing car parking area located to the east and serves as a direct response to the parking demand generated by the ongoing operation of the South West Healthcare hospital."
It is hoped the additional car parks, which would be for staff, would help reduce on-street parking within residential streets, the application states.
The new car park would be located about 100 metres from the hospital.
The application follows another one submitted to the council for 30 additional car parks.
South West Healthcare's $384.2 million redevelopment will also include a 120-space basement car park for patients and visitors.
Additional parking at the hospital has been a priority for many years and it was recently raised in the hospital redevelopment survey.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.