Preschool activities might be off the agenda for criminals doing community work as part of a post-COVID Justice Department makeover.
The Standard put a list of questions to the department after reports offenders were cutting out shapes and pasting them in work books as part of the work components of community corrections orders.
CCOs are an alternative to prison - serious offending - with the work components often involving rehabilitation and programs as well as community work.
But, during COVID it is understood the court-imposed work arrangements were altered by Justice Department staff to adhere to health regulations.
Cutting and pasting shapes were just one of the inventive ways work commitments were set out and met.
One Warrnambool offender was required to put stickers on hessian shopping bags - 20 bags equalled one hour of community work.
The man was able to cut out his 100 hours of community work in a couple of weeks thanks to assistance of family members and friends.
He reported he was in fact told by justice workers to slow down and not complete the work too quickly.
A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson answered The Standard's detailed questions in broad terms.
"All regions in Victoria are returning to in-person community work programs," she said.
"As before the pandemic, limited home-based work is available for people who can't reasonably attend in-person work programs - including people with disabilities, illnesses or other health conditions."
Reports of cutting and pasting shapes and putting stickers on hessian shopping bags are understood to have involved able-bodied offenders.
