The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell romps home in South West Coast election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Coast Liberal MP Roma Britnell has locked away another four years in parliament while Labor won a third straight term in charge. Picture by Sean McKenna

South West Coast Liberal MP has locked in another term in parliament with a commanding victory on an otherwise disappointing night for her party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.