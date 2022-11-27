South West Coast Liberal MP has locked in another term in parliament with a commanding victory on an otherwise disappointing night for her party.
Ms Britnell had 58.4 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote on Sunday afternoon, with nearly 83 per cent of ballots counted.
She said the result was an "honour" and she felt she had strong backing from the electorate.
"I wasn't sure what to expect. You can only do so much and once you've done that the result is up to the electors," she said. "I think people know that I fight hard and that I will continue to fight hard for South West Coast."
Ms Britnell said her approach was always to put the community first. "All I do is make sure I'm thinking about what the community needs and make sure I'm doing the best I can to deliver that," she said.
"I don't look at it as a job, I see it as a role and I take it very seriously and people can see I give a damn."
Ms Britnell was strongly critical of Daniel Andrews and his government through the campaign, but she said her approach wasn't political.
"It was a case of putting politics aside and fight for what matters," she said.
"People matter, that's the focus. It's not exactly a difficult recipe to follow."
But whether it was about politics or principles, the recipe worked, as Ms Britnell secured 43 per cent of the primary vote, a staggering 10 percentage points higher than her 2018 result. Her Labor rival Kylie Gaston won 21 per cent of first preferences while independent Carol Altmann received 15 per cent.
The strong local result - a five percent swing to the Liberals - cut against the grain statewide, where the party failed to make any gains from the anti-Labor swing.
Ms Britnell said she was "still trying to absorb what's happened statewide", but said hoped her local success was about voters recognising how much she worked for and cared about the electorate.
"I know my electorate really well. I think people's BS radars are very astute. They know when someone is listening to them and working for them," she said.
"I see a lot of arrogance in the current government and I think people see that as well."
She said she was deeply concerned Labor had been returned for a third term in power.
"I am extremely worried about our roads for the next four years. We just cannot have our safety compromised like it is at the moment," she said.
"I'm also worried about the state's finances. A good manager manages waste, it's not what you do but how you do it."
Ms Britnell said roads were "a perfect example".
"The waste when it comes to roads is extraordinary, not holding people to account to do the job properly. To think that oversight isn't happening, it's unbelievable."
She said the health system was another area where she worried for the south-west.
"We... really need (the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment) to come in on time," she said.
Ms Britnell said it was too early to think about shadow portfolios for the coming term, but with Matthew Guy stepping down as leader she stands to benefit from a reshuffle.
She said she would fight to ensure Labor delivered for the region regardless.
"I truly believe we will get things delivered and get what we really need," she said.
"I will make sure we get what we deserve in South West Coast."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
