Richard Riordan has admitted to remaining anxious for much of Saturday night after predictions of who would win the seat of Polwarth chopped and changed.
ABC election expert Antony Green called the race early for Mr Riordan, but subsequent results flipped the projected outcome.
However, on Sunday, it was revealed "some form of data entry error with pre-poll voting on election night" had resulted in Labor candidate Hutch Hussein later being tipped to win. As of midday Sunday, Mr Riordan had 52.62 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote to Ms Hussein's 47.38 per cent.
Mr Riordan collected more than 43 per cent of the primary vote, with Ms Hussein getting 29.3 per cent and Greens candidate Hillary McAllister 15.7 per cent.
"Statistics tell me that I should increase my vote with the postal and absentee votes, but I'm happy to wait a couple of days (to declare victory)," Mr Riordan said.
He said he hoped to be able to continue to represent the Polwarth electorate.
However, he said he was disappointed that after the election there was a clear "country/city divide".
"When you leave the areas covered by good internet and public transport, the people have a very different view," Mr Riordan said.
"People voted very clearly - they didn't want anything other than the major parties and a lot of country people trust us to get the energy development right over Labor."
Mr Riordan said if he was reinstated to the seat of Polwarth, he would continue to push for more funding for roads and infrastructure.
He said he would hold Labor to account over the "mess it's made of the Great Ocean Road and its management".
Ms Hussein declined to comment on the outcome until all the votes were tallied.
Riordan has secured 43 per cent of the primary vote - compared to 51 per cent in 2018, while Labor candidate Hutch Hussein has secured 29 per cent of the primary vote - compared to 33 per cent for Labor in 2018.
The Greens have secured 15.7 per cent, compared to the party securing 9.8 per cent in 2018.
Meanwhile, in the seat of Lowan Emma Kealy secured 60.33 per cent of the primary votes, giving her an easy victory.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.