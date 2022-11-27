The Standard
Richard Riordan looks set to retain Polwarth seat in close tussle

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Richard Riordan is optimistic he will retain his seat, but he has not yet declared victory in the seat of Polwarth.

Richard Riordan has admitted to remaining anxious for much of Saturday night after predictions of who would win the seat of Polwarth chopped and changed.

