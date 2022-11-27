Emma Kealy will continue to lobby for more roads funding after she was re-elected to the seat of Lowan.
The Nationals incumbent secured 60.33 per cent of the primary votes, giving her an easy victory.
"It's always a great honour to represent a local community and be re-elected," Ms Lowan said.
In the past three months, she has covered about 36,000 kilometres speaking to constituents about various issues.
Ms Kealy said the past four years had proved challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said staff at her office had helped people navigate lockdown rules, had provided free face masks and ensured people doing it tough knew how to access the support they so desperately needed.
Ms Kealy said she was delighted she had been deliver $160 million in funding for the region - most of which had been secured in the past two years.
She said she would be back out on the roads in the coming weeks talking to constituents.
Ms Kealy said she was concerned about farmers in her area harvesting their crops.
She said the poor state of the roads often made this a dangerous operation.
"It's not drive on the left of the road, it's drive on what's left of the road," Ms Kealy said.
"We can't have our country roads continue to fall apart like they are."
Ms Kealy said she had a celebration on Saturday night to celebrate all the staff and volunteers who helped her during the election campaign.
"My team is fabulous," she said.
"They are so supportive."
Ms Kealy has been elected for her third term.
The Nationals Party incumbent received more than 66 per cent of the primary votes in the electorate in 2018.
Labor Party candidate Mick Monaghan has secured 19.09 per cent of the primary votes.
