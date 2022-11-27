The Standard
Emma Kealy to return for third term in seat of Lowan

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Nationals Party incumbent Emma Kealy has retained the Lowan seat for the third time. She secured more than 63 per cent of the votes counted on Sunday

Emma Kealy will continue to lobby for more roads funding after she was re-elected to the seat of Lowan.

