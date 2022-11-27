The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of riders depart Koroit for Great Vic Bike Ride

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everyone loves cycling the Great Ocean Road and this route has it all, including volcanic craters, the Otway rainforests and the Golden Plains.

- Caitlin Borchers

Thousands of excited riders left Victoria Park in Koroit on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.