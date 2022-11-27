Everyone loves cycling the Great Ocean Road and this route has it all, including volcanic craters, the Otway rainforests and the Golden Plains.- Caitlin Borchers
Thousands of excited riders left Victoria Park in Koroit on Sunday morning.
About 2500 people are taking part in the 515-kilometre Great Vic Bike Ride.
The first leg covers 66 kilometres, with riders completing it in Noorat.
Among the participants are Olympic cyclist Sarah Gigante and young stroke survivor Tommy Quick, who is on a mission to reach all four extreme points of Australia on a recumbent bike.
Ages range from one to 85-year-old Graham Buckley.
Bicycle Network general manager of events Caitlin Borchers said the excitement and anticipation had been building for some time.
"Everyone loves cycling the Great Ocean Road and this route has it all, including volcanic craters, the Otway rainforests and the Golden Plains," Ms Borchers said.
She thanked the local communities and councils for their support of the event.
"Without their help we couldn't do it and we can't wait to visit the local areas from Southwest Victoria to the Otways and the Great Ocean Road," Ms Borchers said.
She urged motorists to be on the lookout for bike riders.
"With 2500 bike riders, including over 600 school students taking part in the event we do ask other road users to plan ahead and allow extra time if they need to travel on the route," Ms Borchers said. "We'd like to thank locals and visitors for their cooperation and patience during the event,"
Since 1984 more than 100,000 riders have taken part in the cycling event and have had a great time getting physically active while making new friends. The nine-day event starts in Koroit with overnight stops at Noorat, Timboon, Colac, Apollo Bay, Anglesea and Inverleigh.
