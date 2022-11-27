A former AFL premiership champion has steered Pomborneit out of some early trouble with a career-best half-century on Saturday.
Camperdown export Easton Wood - the 2016 Western Bulldogs premiership captain - blasted 67 not out in the South West Cricket division one clash against Woorndoo, smacking three sixes and five fours in his 104-ball stay at the crease.
The 33-year-old's previous high score came in a Twenty20 cameo last season where he made 34 against Heytesbury Rebels.
Keeper batsman Dave Murphy also fired up with 50 from 54 balls up top as the Bulls recovered from 5-82 to post 9-217.
Despite Tyler Schafer (27 off 24 balls) looming as a match winner in the early stages of the run chase, the Tigers were restricted to 119 and managed to take key wickets at crucial moments.
Bulls skipper Grant Place said it was a grinding win but a pleasing result at this stage of the season.
"It was a great win, we had a little bit of trouble early and then got some good partnerships together, Dave Murphy was great and we managed to get to that 200," he said.
"(Easton) probably struggled a bit through the middle overs to score but was solid enough and then something just clicked for him at the end.
"It was good to see them do that."
Place said his bowlers were ultra-impressive, backing up the plans and executing despite the rattling start.
"I thought we were really, really good with the ball, it was great to see," he said.
"We were put under a bit of pressure early by Tyler, he came out pretty hard and took to us a bit.
"We managed to get him and then take the key wickets needed."
Danussika Gamaralalage showed class during his spell through the middle to finish with 2-18, including five maidens while Tharaka Sendanayake (2-32) and Sam Darcy (2-22) bowled important spells.
In the remaining matches, Heytesbury Rebels (5-100) did what it needed to against Noorat (99) at home.
Simon Harkness' group set up the win with a disciplined bowling display, limiting the visitors to under 100 with Blake Mottram (3-12) electric with the new-ball while Bayley Thompson (3-16) got into his groove with a fine spell.
Cobden (199) was another side to impress, knocking off Bookaar (6-137) who could only manage 34.5 overs of its innings.
The remaining division one clash on Saturday between Camperdown and Terang was abandoned at Lakes Recreation Reserve.
