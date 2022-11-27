The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde impressed by Shuriken after impressive Caulfield showing

By Tim Auld
Updated November 27 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:33am
Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has labelled Shuriken a potential stable star following his fourth placing in Saturday's $300,000 group two Sandown Guineas at Caulfield.

