TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has labelled Shuriken a potential stable star following his fourth placing in Saturday's $300,000 group two Sandown Guineas at Caulfield.
Shuriken, who was having his fourth start after wins at Casterton and Ballarat rattled home at the end of the 1600 metre to finishing less than two lengths from the winner See You In Heaven.
"I thought it was a huge run by Shuriken especially after he drew the wide barrier," Wilde told The Standard.
"He's run fourth but in saying that he's only been nutted out of second and third placing. We've always had a very good opinion of Shuriken but I'm starting to think he may be better then I originally thought.
"He's got the potential to be a very good horse. We may set a couple of lofty targets in the autumn for him. He's done a huge job for a horse in his first preparation and can only improve off those performances.
"We'll give him a short break now to have him ready for the autumn."
Wilde was also happy with the unplaced runs of Sirileo Miss, Aurora's Symphony, and Street Delight on the big nine race program.
"We're going home pretty happy with how all our runners performed," he said.
"Sirileo Miss has had a sensational campaign. She's just so tough. I thought she was very brave in running fourth in the Eclipse Stakes. Sirileo Miss is another one who deserves a short break. Street Delight ran well on the quick back up.
"I think you'll find she'll be better suited to soft tracks while Aurora's Symphony battled on well. I think we may take Auroa's Symphony's back over for the 2023 Launceston Cup. He won the race in February this year and it fits in well with his preparation."
Wilde is no stranger to the Sandown Guineas. He won the race in 2020 with Allibor and while training in partnership with his dad Bill they were successful with So Swift in 2011.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.