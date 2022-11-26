The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election
Updated

Labor poised to snatch shock election victory in Polwarth

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 26 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polwarth Liberal MP Richard Riordan is on track for re-election, with ABC calling the race early.

10.30pm Saturday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.