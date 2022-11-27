The Standard

Allansford-Panmure secures back-to-back WDCA wins as young gun, seasoned performer star

By Nick Creely
Updated November 27 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Allansford-Panmure young gun Ethan Boyd during his classy knock on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Allansford-Panmure playing-coach Kyall Timms says building and maintaining a winning culture moving forward is the key to long-term success within the group.

