Allansford-Panmure playing-coach Kyall Timms says building and maintaining a winning culture moving forward is the key to long-term success within the group.
The Gators made it back-to-back Warrnambool and District Cricket Association top-grade victories on Saturday, dominating Wesley Yambuk by 92 runs at Uebergang Oval.
It's been a strong start to the season for the Gators, who move to a two win, one loss record.
"It was really good for our confidence and trying to lock in that winning culture," Timms told The Standard.
"It's a hard thing to instil in a group, and a club, but we're slowly chipping away at it which was good."
Timms said he was thrilled with the group's ability to respond to a tricky start on a "slow ground", bouncing back from 6-97 to post 163 largely off the back of young gun Ethan Boyd who compiled a defining 36 from 49 balls towards the end of the innings.
Opener Kade Parker was another to show 'composure' with an assured 38 to anchor the innings.
"We're trying a few different combinations in terms of our batting line up," he said.
"Kade really batted well, he set a solid foundation and we lost a few but Ethan and Ben (Boyd) came in and changed it.
"We've been trying to get that mindset into Ethan that he's not a tailender, he's an all-rounder in our team and he was able to execute that and got us to 160 on that ground."
The Gators mentor added his bowlers - led superbly by Simon Richardson (3-5 off seven overs) - were impressive and kept up the pressure as the Beavers fell over for 71 in response
"He's been a great addition to our division one team and our club, he's just a terrific bloke with a great family," he said of Richardson, who came across from Camperdown this season.
"He is a seasoned cricketer and played a lot of good South West cricket, he's slotted in to the team really well.
"We're really lucky to have him. He knows where to put it, he doesn't try and do too much and knows how to build pressure."
Coming into the weekend off the back of five washouts in seven matches, Timms said he believed his group was well prepared.
"We've trained an awful amount and as a leadership we've been trying to instil into the players to keep preparing and be ready," he said.
"We just need to do our one percenters, play our role and prepare - that's where success comes from. That's been a mantra that we're working through. It's been huge for our club with a delayed start to the season."
In other division one matches, Merrivale's (2-100) English import Eddie Cole starred with 51 with the Tigers far too good for Northern Raiders (97) by eight wickets and West Warrnambool (108) prevailed in a low-scoring affair against Mortlake (71) to continue its golden start.
Champion batsman Alastair Templeton was a class above again as he enjoys a run-soaked start to 2022-23, batting through the innings to post 61 not out, while Panthers coach Tyler Fowler was the star with ball in hand, snaring 4-10.
