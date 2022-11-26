Nothing says election day quite like a democracy sausage or bake sale and there are plenty of those across the south-west today as both candidates and voters line up to cast their ballots.
Those heading to voting centres this morning may notice how quiet some are. In fact, more than 50 per cent of eligible voters in the seat of South West Coast chose to vote early.
About 20 per cent had voted a week before their obligations were due.
Across the state, there's been reports early voting has been at least five per cent ahead of the 2018 state poll.
But hundreds have still flocked to the booths, albeit for a different reason.
Woodford Primary School teacher Rebecca Hickey said she couldn't keep up with demand for the baked goods at her stall, which volunteers had setup at 9am this morning.
"Everyone has come in to check out the cake sale, it's going very well," she said.
"We had a lot of people bake for us including play group mums as well as the school group mums. We've raised $330 so far, so that's a lot of things sold."
She said the funds would go towards the Weengkeel Playgroup as well as the school.
"The bake sale is actually to raise funds for the old Woodford Playgroup to keep it running because now we've moved to Wangoom the rent is slightly higher.
"We need a lot of fundraising to keep that going and the school usually does a stall. We do have a lot of things left over from the Woodford Market last weekend too.
"We didn't do a bake sale for the federal election and the feedback was that people were shattered, so we thought we'd better put one on this time."
Meanwhile, at a sausage sizzle manned by Warrnambool East Primary School parent Dave Faris, business was quiet.
"It's been a bit slow because everyone pre-polled early," Mr Faris said.
"We've been a bit slow but we have a bit of a rush on now coming up to lunch. People seem to be changing their intentions now, getting out and voting early.
"The funds will go towards school improvements. My wife's in the school council so I'm out here supporting the school where I can.
"I voted this morning, I got here early and there were about three people so it was nice and easy."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
