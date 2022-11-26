The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

South-west residents file into voting centres to cast their ballots on election day

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 26 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Dennis, Renee Vaughan and Rebecca Hickey at Woodford Primary School.

Nothing says election day quite like a democracy sausage or bake sale and there are plenty of those across the south-west today as both candidates and voters line up to cast their ballots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.