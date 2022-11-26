Libs hold South West Coast, Labor wins power

Dear valued subscriber,
Leopards or voters never change their spots, or so it seems, after last night's state election results.
Labor and Daniel Andrews are back in power for another four years and two of the south-west's three lower house seats remain in Coalition hands.
South West Coast was tipped to be close after it was reduced to a marginal seat in 2018 but incumbent Liberal Roma Britnell, (pictured above), seems destined to have a bigger buffer when the final result is declared in coming days.
The Nationals' Emma Kealy, who enjoyed one of the state's biggest margins entering the poll, was predictably re-elected in the seat of Lowan, which included Mortlake for the first time.
But Liberal colleague in Polwarth Richard Riordan is fighting for political survival with the result too close to call last night. On a two party preferred basis, the Victorian Electoral Commission was predicting Labor was ahead late last night. Earlier in the evening ABC expert Antony Green had called the seat in Riordan's favour. A boundary change had taken the seat closer to Geelong, impacting Riordan's previous margin.
Federal politics was also in the news this week. The south-west has fought long and hard for road upgrades. Year after year at both state and federal level our communities cry out for funding.
Our roads, before this month's devastating floods across the state, were arguably the worst in the Victoria. Our wetter than average spring has only compounded the problems.
Our roads are a crumbling mess.
That's why it beggars belief the new federal government led by Anthony Albanese has reportedly cut funding set aside in 2019 for our roads.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan and then deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack had announced $80m for roads in the region, including the Princes Highway, west of Colac, Henty Highway, Portland-Nelson Road and Portland-Casterton Road, back in 2019. The cash was in the budget. Mr Tehan this week told The Standard the Albanese government had cut that amount in secret.
The Standard has seen a response to a question posed by the federal opposition that states: "This project had funding reduced in the October budget 2022-23."
Mr Tehan is seeking answers, including how much has been cut.
The Standard has also asked how much has actually been spent? To those of us sick and tired of negotiating the pot holes, it would appear very little.
Why?
The Albanese government, despite promising responses to our questions, failed to deliver any answers.
Why?
Mr Albanese promised in his victory speech back in May that he would unite Australians, no one would be left behind and no one would be held back. "And I can promise all Australians this - no matter how you voted today, the government I lead will respect every one of you every day. And I'll seek to get your vote next time." Cuts to road funding for our region does not show us any respect, nor will it buy votes.
Politically the decision doesn't make sense. For the first time in decades the seat of Wannon is no longer one of the safest Liberal seats in Australia. If the government wanted to mount a serious challenge for the seat at the next federal election, cutting road funding is non-sensical. The government needs to come clean on what has been cut, what has been spent and what's going to be upgraded. It needs to explain why. That's of course if it doesn't re-consider and reverse its decision, which would be the right thing to do.
In other news, the region's house prices dipped last quarter, new research revealed.
Dennington's Carols By The Merri is on again this year but it could be the last time down by the river.
Good news for Camperdown with plans to redevelop aged care centre Merindah Lodge approved by Corangamite Shire this week.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
