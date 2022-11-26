Warrnambool residents were today treated to a spectacle of horsemanship not seen in a century.
It was the first time the Jericho Cup State Challenge - the most prestigious Australian Light Horse Association competition on the calendar - was held in three years.
Warrnambool Showgrounds secretary Jenni Strain said the "amazing" display of pageantry and part-original equipment depicted the original troops' skills in battle.
"It's the ALHA sports day, where they practice the games and drills they used to do when preparing for WWI and going out onto the battlefield," she said.
"It's a little confronting sometimes, it's eye-opening too when you find out the history behind the games and then how they used to utilise that on the battlefield.
"It's really quite amazing watching what these guys and girls do on the horses - half of us wouldn't be able to do it on the ground."
Top riders from four states vied for the honours but in the end it was the Victorian team which came out on top.
The Victorian team has never before won.
Competitor Mike Rowland played for the South Australian team in all nine events held and said it was a "challenging" but "fun" day.
"We had a lot of fun," he said.
"There were nine different events we did, the one that was perhaps the most challenging was what's called the 'dismount for action'.
"There were four riders who rode to where they though the fight was, three would come off and one rider (the handler) would ride off with the other horses to safety before bringing them back when the fighting was over.
"It's a pretty tough event where we need to get all our army commands correct - the way we call the drills and commands - and we need to be able to get off our horses quickly, hand them off to one rider, they need to gallop away and jump some jumps while leading three other horses.
"The jumps represent the trenches that the horses would likely have had to leap over."
In the end it was the NSW team which won that event.
It was all part of a three-day celebration of the Jericho Cup, which launched on Friday.
More than 20 members and their mounts from the Australian Light Horse Association rode from the showgrounds along Koroit Street before making their way down Liebig Street to the cenotaph.
Although unable to make it in-person, Mr Rowland thanked the continual support of Bill Gibbins who was still able to catch all the action on Facetime.
The main 4600 metre race will be held tomorrow at the Warrnambool Racecourse.
Aussie cricketing great Dennis Lillee will join racegoers in paying homage to the legendary riders and their mounts.
The former star Test fast-bowler will present the winner's trophies for both the Jericho Cup and the Charge at Beersheba Sprint.
The sprint this year pays tribute to Test player Albert 'Tibby' Cotter, who was killed in the 1917 Charge at Beersheba while serving in the 4th Light Horse as a stretcher-bearer.
