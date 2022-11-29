The Standard
The EPA is undertaking inspections at industrial businesses on November 29 and 30

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 3:14pm
The EPA is undertaking inspections in Warrnambool's industrial area following heavy rainfall and the recent storms. Picture by Sean McKenna

THE ENVIRONMENT Protection Authority will inspect 30 sites in industrial areas around Warrnambool with a focus around the Merri River catchment.

