THE ENVIRONMENT Protection Authority will inspect 30 sites in industrial areas around Warrnambool with a focus around the Merri River catchment.
It comes after recent heavy rainfall and storms.
EPA regional manager Carolyn Francis said the inspections would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"But our officers have the power to visit any industrial or commercial site at any time if they think there may be a risk to the environment," Ms Francis said.
She said there would be a strong focus on chemicals where a spill might pose a risk.
"The primary focus for these inspections is anything that may cause impacts through the stormwater system," Ms Francis said.
"This includes chemicals, high amounts of dirt, and vehicle washing but if any other risks or concerns are identified our officers will also respond to those."
"We have too often seen the harm that can be done to the environment through the uncontrolled escape of chemicals into our stormwater drains."
Ms Francis said the chemicals could cause fish and other aquatic species to die.
"They can also accumulate in the food chain and have long term impacts," she said.
"But even things like high amounts of dirt, detergents - even biodegradable ones- and dyes can have a detrimental impact on our waterways."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.