A WANGOOM farm will be transformed into a world of music, art and food this summer with the return of Goomfest.
The festival will be held on January 21.
Organiser Sam Pyers said it would run with all the 'Goom essentials' - bands, DJs, art installations, a cocktail bar, food vendors, free camping and BYO alcohol.
"We have booked an eclectic range of artists while maintaining our focus on raw live performances and a particular genuineness that we value in music," Mr Pyers said.
His highlights from the lineup include Don Glori, ENOLA and NO ZU.
"Don Glori is comprised of such an amazing group of musicians, their music blends genres such as revolving jazz, Brazilian, soul and funk," Mr Pyers said.
"Enola is one of my new favourite artists. Their music presents gritty post punk with elements of electronic production and hints of grunge and shoe gaze.
"And I'm so excited for the mutant punk funk heat beat of NO ZU - their live sets are so energetic and exhilarating and it will be so much fun to see them at Goom."
He said adults were welcome to bring their children.
Mr Pyers said being able to run the festival without COVID-19 pandemic restrictions felt like a "weight has been lifted".
"It makes for a more relaxed space for people to connect more easily," he said.
"If restrictions do increase again we are prepared and have had a bit of practice now."
GOOM 5 will be ticketed for over 18s but children 12 and under are free and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Tickets available at goomfest.com.
THE LINEUP:
BANDS: NO ZU, Body Type, ENOLA, Don Glori, Fader Cap, Bitumen, Checkpoint, Eggy,
DJS: Mabel, MEG 4X4, Rainbow Connection, DJ Notbadyaself, Code.O B2B Wilche, Dutch Schultz and Kuzo, Kezadeeys.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
