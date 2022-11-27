Optus Warrnambool store moves to new, wireless location

Optus Warrnambool is set to relocate to a new, wireless location.
Licensee Ellie Read will open the doors at the former Jean Jail site in Koroit Street on Wednesday.
Ms Read, who has been running the store for 13 years, said she was excited about the move. "The new store will be wireless," Ms Read said.
"All our Optus connections are done on tablets so we have a lot of areas to sit and have conversations with customers.
"We are going from one of the oldest stores to the newest design that was launched this year."
Ms Read said improved accessibility for customers was the main reason for the move.
"The shop at 162 Liebig is a great visible corner location that is attached to one of the oldest pubs in Warrnambool, however this also means there are structural stone walls in the shop that couldn't be moved," she said.
"The new store at 138 Koroit street has a layout the Optus design suits. It is accessible and the doorway is sheltered from rain in winter with awnings, and is surrounded by all the large carparks."
Ms Read said the store had some great Christmas gifts in-store.
She said smartwatches, headphones and earpods were in high demand.
"In our new store we have a live audio bay where you can put on the headphones and hear music so you can really try them out and see how they feel," Ms Read said.
Ms Read said the store's seven staff members would be operating from the new store from Wednesday.
"This Christmas the phone everyone wants is the newest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while Samsung lovers have been getting the Z Flip 4 - it's small and fits into your pockets and unfolds to a full size smartphone screen."
Ms Read said the store was also expected to have a new range of Samsung Galaxy products early next year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
