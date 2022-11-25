The number one reason Paul Murray loves visiting regional cities is the people.
"The people are so nice, it's easy to get around and there are beautiful things to see," Mr Murray said.
On Thursday, Mr Murray hosted his Sky News show Paul Murray Live Our Town from The Whalers Hotel in Warrnambool and the city residents didn't disappoint.
Mr Murray confessed he was consuming his "usual diet" of a cigar and a can of coke when a man in a convertible slammed on the brakes to tell him "love the show". He said it was a great welcome to the city.
"I was on the phone to my daughter and she asked who was that and I told her 'just a mate from Warrnambool'."
Mr Murray said he was elated to meet residents who were regular watchers of his show.
He spoke to residents about a number of issues, including people having to travel to other cities for medical treatment.
"A lot of people spoke about the distance to major or specialised health services," Mr Murray said
He said the experiences of a number of residents he spoke to were similar to that of people who live in remote areas of Australia.
"This isn't a remote part of Australia, this is a regional part of Australia, it's a regional city.
"It was a bit of a shock that people were having similar experiences to people who live in a remote part of South Australia or a city like Mount Isa."
Mr Murray said the problem for cities like Warrnambool was that the problem was exacerbated by a lack of regular, affordable flights out of the city.
He said people in regional areas were being shortchanged.
"I think the city's attitude towards regional Australia needs to be fixed," Mr Murray said.
"Increasingly we are seeing a ruling class in the cities who see regional areas as a place to own an airbnb and a place to put windmills. They wouldn't do that in their own suburbs, so why are they doing it in Warrnambool."
Mr Murray said he was also shocked by the poor state of roads in the south-west.
He said he believed regional areas of Australia should receive their fair share of government funding.
Mr Murray said this week was the first time he had visited Warrnambool.
But he said he would return, declaring it a beautiful part of the world.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
