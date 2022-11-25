A stunning beachfront property in Port Fairy is on the market for the first time.
'Idle Rocks', which was built in 2008 by MM Hearn Constructions, is on the market and expected to fetch between $4.5 and $5 million.
Stockdale and Leggo Port Fairy agent Sarah McCorkell said the five-bedroom home boasted direct beach access.
Mrs McCorkell said there had been strong interest in the property.
She said houses with sea views in Port Fairy were in higher demand than ever.
"The last three beachfront properties in Port Fairy all sold for over $5 million so we believe the price range we have for this quality home - which has the highest level of finishes and fixtures, direct beach access and is on 10 acres within a two to three minute drive to the town centre - is a really fair price range," Mrs McCorkell said.
She said she believed there was a mix of farmers looking to buy property in Port Fairy, along with people wanting to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.
"We have always had a strong farmer driven market when it comes to beachfront and river properties," Mrs McCorkell said.
"I think they work hard all their life and when the time comes they are ready for their break away from farm life and they find Port fairy is a great place that ticks a lot of boxes for them.
"Port Fairy offers a lot - being on the coast, it has a great community to get involved in and is still always a short drive back to the farm if they are still working there or involved."
The expansive home offers a courtyard and deck, which take in the sea views and are perfect for entertaining.
It has ensuites for three bedrooms and an additional two bathrooms.
Access to the secluded beach is via a private boardwalk and the property is well fenced and suitable for livestock.
The home is being sold fully furnished.
Expressions of interest close on Monday, December 19.
