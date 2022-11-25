Man jailed over 'obscene' violence against former partner

A Warrnambool man who repeatedly assaulted a woman in 2021, leaving her with black eyes and in fear of reporting the abuse, has been jailed for two years.
The 35-year-old, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to assault and family violence-related offending.
On Thursday he was jailed for two years.
He must serve a non-parole period but with time already served, he could be back in the community early next year.
The court heard the man was on four counts of active bail when he seriously assaulted his then-partner last year.
Between September 21 and 24, he struck the woman to the face while she was driving, causing her eye to swell and bruise.
He struck her to the face again on October 4 and October 15.
On the second occasion the victim was again driving.
The court heard the woman was in fear of the offender and did not immediately report the abuse.
But a medical report showed she presented at hospital with evidence of "multiple physical assaults", including punches "mostly to the head", and evidence of old and fresh bruises.
On October 17 the man approached the victim in a residential street, blocking the car she was passenger in.
Police were called but the man fled the scene.
He was later arrested and found in possession of multiple car keys and personal cards belonging to a Warrnambool educator.
Earlier in March the man was on a five-day bender when he went into people's homes armed with a tyre lever.
The court heard he walked in front of a woman driving a Holden Commodore, who had to stop. He then hit the side of her car with the tyre lever.
The man attended numerous properties asking to be let in so he could look for someone.
It is understood he was looking for his ex-partner.
The man kicked open a side gate at one address, removed a flywire screen and climbed into a laundry before soon exiting.
At another property he entered and pulled clothes out from the cupboards inside.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the court didn't have the benefit of a victim impact statement but "one could image her revulsion".
"These kind of behaviours he has perpetrated on her are frankly obscene," he said.
"On any rational assessment, they're totally unacceptable."
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the man, said his client had a long-standing addiction to methamphetamine and that rehabilitation would go a long way in ensuring community safety in the future.
He said it was disappointing Warrnambool didn't have a specific drug court.
Mr Pugh said his client had served 447 days in custody on remand, majority of which was during COVID-19 lockdowns.
But he said his client had made the most of his time in prison, working in a medical unit and doing a certificate in business management.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence: Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 491.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.