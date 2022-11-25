The Standard
Warrnambool man jailed for two years

Jessica Howard
November 25 2022
Man jailed over 'obscene' violence against former partner

A Warrnambool man who repeatedly assaulted a woman in 2021, leaving her with black eyes and in fear of reporting the abuse, has been jailed for two years.

