HIGH-profile racehorse owner Rod Lyons is chasing his second Jericho Cup winner in five years at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Lyons, who part-owned Ablaze when he won the 2019 Jericho Cup, is among a group of owners in Epizeel which is trained by Declan Maher.
Maher, who is the stable foreman for his brother Ciaron and training partner David Eustace at Ballarat, has five horses in work in his own right and said Lyons respected the history of the Jericho Cup.
The Jericho Cup, which commemorates Australian and New Zealand light horse involvement in World War I, is run over 4600 metres through the paddocks and across roads at the famous racecourse.
"Rod loves the concept of Jericho Cup and all the work that Bill Gibbins has done to get the race up and going," Maher told The Standard.
"Rod always has an eye out to get a runner in the race. Epizeel had won a Jericho qualifier at Wagga back in August and I suggested we buy the horse.
"Rod agreed with the idea. Epizeel has only had the four runs for us. It'll pay to forget his last run at Moe as the track was a bit firm.
"I've been happy with Epizeel has been progressing since that performance. He might not be the fastest horse in the field but he'll stay all day and that's what you've got to do over the 4600 metres."
Maher would love to add his his family's history.
"It was great when Ciaron and Dave won the race in 2019 and 2021 and to be involved but I would love to win the race in my own right as a trainer," he said.
