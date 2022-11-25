UNDERRATED Warrnambool mare Paul's Regret will head to the spelling paddock after running in the $200,000 group three Summoned Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Trainer Peter Chow has decided to spell the six-year-old mare following an unlucky spring campaign.
"We'll give her a break after Saturday's race," Chow told The Standard.
"Win, lose or draw, she's heading to the paddock.
"Paul's Regret has had no luck in a couple of runs in this preparation."
Chow is hopeful Paul's Regret's luck will turn.
"I'm just hoping things turn around for Paul's Regret on Saturday," he said.
"I've got my fingers crossed we may get a bit of rain in Melbourne on Saturday morning as her best form is on slow to heavy tracks.
"She's a good honest mare who has given her owners plenty to cheer about during her career."
Chow said he wanted to find ideal races for Paul's Regret.
"It's a tough task to find suitable races for her because she's run in good class races for so long," he said.
"I may look at bringing her back from the break to have a first up tilt in the Wangoom Handicap but my biggest concern is she probably needs more than 1200 metres to show her best."
Chow has called on the services of group one-winning jockey Jarrod Fry for the ride in Saturday's race.
Paul's Regret has won five races and collected more than $560,000 in stakemoney for her owners from 32 race starts.
Symon Wilde looks likely to have a big day as he saddles up four runners at Caulfield.
The Warrnambool-based trainer has Aurora's Symphony in the Sandown Cup, Street Delight runs in the Twilight Glow Stakes while his Eclipse Stakes runner is Sirileo Miss and Shuriken lines up in the Sandown Guineas.
