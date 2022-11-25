The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow to spell Paul's Regret after Caulfield run

By Tim Auld
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Trainer Peter Chow will spell Paul's Regret after this weekend.

UNDERRATED Warrnambool mare Paul's Regret will head to the spelling paddock after running in the $200,000 group three Summoned Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

