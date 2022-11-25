The Standard

Archie Roach wins best independent release for One Song at the 2022 ARIA Awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Roach has posthumously received an ARIA Award. Picture by Anthony Brady

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.