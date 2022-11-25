Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
The late Killarney musician Archie Roach has posthumously received an ARIA award for the final song he wrote.
He received the best independent release for his track One Song, off his 2022 anthology My Songs: 1989-2021, at a ceremony on Thursday night.
Roach and Ruby Hunter's granddaughter Janay Roach was in tears as she accepted the award alongside Emma Donovan.
"I'm beyond proud of him," Janay said.
"Words could not describe how I'm feeling. I wish he was here with us accepting this award tonight but I know he'd be here with us in spirit.
"I could just see that cheeky big smile on his face.
"He'd be so happy right now. I'm so proud of you pop and I hope that you're having a good ol' jam up there with Nanny in the Dreamtime."
Donovan said the song was "a lullaby to humanity".
"When uncle wrote that song, it was his last song," she said.
Roach was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2020, winning his first ARIA Award for best new talent and best Indigenous release for his debut studio album, Charcoal Lane, in 1991.
Midnight Oil's Peter Garrett and Indigenous rapper Briggs contributed to a tribute to the Gunditjmara and Bundjalung elder.
Indigenous artists Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jessica Mauboy performed Roach's One Song.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.