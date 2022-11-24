ONE of Australia's all-time cricketing greats fears for the future of Test cricket.
Dennis Lillee, the fast bowler who spearheaded the Australian attack in a stellar 70 Test-match career, worries that the growth of Twenty20 cricket could come at the expense of the long-form game.
"I'm a little concerned for Test cricket," Lillee told The Standard. "With the calendar becoming full with so many Twenty20 competitions, I get the feeling that it might get too tight and that Test cricket will suffer."
Lillee, who is in Warrnambool as a guest presenter at Sunday's Jericho Cup race meeting, said he was a fan of the short-form game, despite his misgivings.
"I like T20, I do enjoy it, particularly at the top level, but I fear for the impact on Test cricket," he said.
Lillee, who is regarded as the outstanding fast bowler of his generation, describes Test cricket as the purest form of the game.
"It's an endurance test, a test of pure skill and it's a game I call a chess match, not a Test match. It's the purest form of the game," he said. He said while there was support for the Test format, there was still a place for it.
"I'd love to see Test cricket still being played, even if it's played for a reduced number of days," Lillee said.
Now 73, Lillee's international career spanned 14 years during the 1970s and early '80s, retiring in 1984 with a then record 355 wickets.
He was also one half of Test cricket's two dynamic duos.
His pairing with express paceman Jeff Thomson was one of the most feared combinations of the era, while his partnership with cricketing mate and wicket-keeper, the late Rodney Marsh, resulted in an unbeaten 95 Test scalps.
