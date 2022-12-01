The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Jubilee Park at Allansford to get pre-Christmas makeover

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishing facilities and the amenity block at Jubilee park will get a summer makeover.

Work on a $330,000 upgrade to facilities at Jubilee Park near Allansford are set to get under way in early December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.