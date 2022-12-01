Work on a $330,000 upgrade to facilities at Jubilee Park near Allansford are set to get under way in early December.
The works to upgrade the boating and fishing infrastructure would start on December 5 with the amenity block undergoing a $230,000 makeover.
The boat ramp will also be extended which is set to cost $90,000 while the fishing pontoon infrastructure will be upgraded at a cost of $12,000.
Warrnambool City Council said materials had been supplied and it hoped the ramp would re-open by Christmas.
Its opening will coincide with the upgrade to Warrnambool's harbor boat ramp which is also expected to be completed in time for summer.
It is currently undergoing a $1.8 million revamp, and Lady Bay is being dredged in preparation for the reopening.
Also reopening on the foreshore is the long-awaited makeover of the Lake Pertobe playground which will feature a nine-metre climbing tower, water play area, swings, a cubby, sand play spaces and agility challenges.
The date has been set for December 9.
The revamped foreshore area comes as works are completed on the new bridge over the Merri River in South Warrnambool.
While works are about to get started on the Hopkins River project at Jubilee park, the council has signalled floodwaters making their way downstream could potentially delay works.
"We're mindful that the extreme weather has delayed projects elsewhere around the state and that may yet have an impact on our project," the council said.
The council sourced external funding for the Jubilee Park projects with Victorian Fisheries Authority paying for the works.
The works were flagged by the council in April last year and are now set to get under way.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
