AUSTRALIAN Test great, fearsome fast bowler, a player prepared to take a stand when push came to shove.
Few cricketers fit the description better than modern-day legend Dennis Lillee.
Except perhaps, Albert 'Tibby' Cotter, the man who Lillee himself will honour in Warrnambool this weekend.
Dubbed 'Terror Cotter' by the English fans of cricket's pre-World War I era, it was his actions against a far more formidable foe in a more treacherous arena that will be recognized, not at a cricket match, but a horse race on Sunday.
Because Cotter was also a soldier, a Light Horseman and one of 31 Australians killed on October 31, 1917 in the legendary Charge of Beersheba against the Turkish enemy in the Middle East.
His bravery, along with that of all the Australian Light Horseman and their mounts, the Walers, who fought in World War I, will be honoured in Sunday's annual running of the Jericho Cup meeting.
Lillee will present the winners' trophies for the feature races; the Jericho Cup and the Charge at Beersheba Sprint, which this year recognises Cotter.
The bowling great, who at 73 is still in demand for public appearances, says he usually limits them to charities or 'worthwhile causes'. However, he had little hesitation in accepting the Jericho Cup invitation, which came with a copy of Roland Perry's novel Bill the Bastard, from Cup founder Bill Gibbins earlier this year.
Lillee was captivated by the story of the cantankerous horse Bill, who won the original Jericho Cup. Staged as a ruse in the desert sands, the cup successfully fooled the Turks about the likely location of a major Allied offensive in the closing stages of the war. "This was something that I felt I would like to do. It was something that took my fancy," says Lillee, an avid reader with a keen interest in cricket history.
The invitation also happened to coincide with a charity auction of cricket memorabilia that he attended where one of the items to go under the hammer was a photo of the 1909 Australian Test side to tour England, among them, one A Cotter.
Lillee, whose grandfather Leonard Halifax fought as a Rat of Tobruk in World War II, is full of admiration for Gibbins' Jericho Cup initiative to preserve and honour the memory of Australia's Light Horse.
"I think what he does is amazing and what the race represents is a worthwhile thing," he said.
Sunday's cup will be the fifth edition of the event and the first run under the auspices of Racing Victoria following the conclusion of Gibbins' personal $1 million-plus four-year funding commitment to establish the meeting on the Australasian racing calendar.
As far as Gibbins is concerned, with so many parallels to Cotter, Lillee was the obvious choice of guest.
'Tibby', says Lillee, was a man after his own heart. Both were outstanding pacemen of their time, both players of conviction prepared to stand up to cricket's establishment.
"Tibby stood up for what he thought was right. We both stood up for what we believed in," he says.
In Lillee's case, his conviction that remuneration for top cricketers in the 1970s was woefully inadequate sparked the revolution of World Series Cricket and changed the future direction of the game.
He recalls being paid $4 a day for first class matches in his home state of Western Australia and $200 per match for tests, all the while trying to make ends meet working full-time variously as a bank teller, in travel and marketing for a car yard.
Lillee hatched a plan for a televised one-day match that would bring in the crowds and a handy pay cheque for the players. His manager John Cornell took the idea to Kerry Packer who turned the concept into the phenomenon of World Series Cricket in 1977.
"I came up with the idea because I knew all the guys in the team had had enough and no one was listening to them. Something had to be done," he explains.
Along with all the other WSC defectors, Lillee was banned by the game's then governing body, the International Cricket Conference (ICC) from Test and first-class cricket, although the ban was later overturned.
Like Lillee, Cotter was not afraid to stand up for his beliefs. Along with the likes of Victor Trumper, he was one of six of Australia's leading cricketers who clashed with the Australian Board of Control for International Cricket.
Known as the Big Six dispute of 1912, the dissenters boycotted the tour of England that year in a power struggle with the Board.
Sadly, for Cotter, the advent of war would cut short not only a promising cricketing career, but his life at just 33.
Born in Sydney in 1883, the youngest of John and Margaret Cotter's six sons, Cotter was just 20 when he was selected to bowl for Australia and later toured England in 1905 and 1909.
Considered the best fast bowler of the opening decade of the 20th century, he played in 21 Tests, taking 89 wickets for an average of 28.64 runs.
A fiery quick with a reputation for breaking stumps, Cotter's slinging action caused controversy in England, striking English cricket legend W G Grace in the chest in his first match.
Joining the army in April 1915, Cotter's enlistment as a former sporting champion was a publicity coup for the AIF recruiting campaign.
Accepted into the 1st Australian Light Horse Regiment, he took part in the Gallipoli campaign but poor vision restricted him to the role of stretcher bearer in the Middle East. He was killed while tending to a wounded comrade at the end of the Beersheba Charge. Just three weeks earlier, his brother Jock died in Belgium on the Western Front.
Lillee was just a year older than Tibby Cotter when he made his Test debut in Adelaide aged 21 in the sixth Test of the 1970-71 Ashes series.
Over the following 14 years, he stamped himself as one of the game's most exciting and outstanding bowlers of his generation, retiring from international cricket in 1984 with a then record 355 Test wickets to his name.
One half of the slick, record-breaking 'caught Marsh, bowled Lillee' combination with his best mate the late Rod Marsh, the pair snared an unsurpassed 95 scalps.
His terrifying speed partnership with Jeff Thomson in the '70s was the stuff of legends.
Dennis Lillee MBE, AM, has amassed a long list of awards over the years, but when it comes to career highlights, it's the experiences, rather than the accolades that he treasures most.
Like the moment he strode onto the Adelaide Oval for his Test debut.
"I can still see myself at the end of the line of our players, walking onto this greener than green field and all these guys in their dazzling Ajax whites. I was excited and nervous as all hell," he recalls. It's a moment still etched vividly in his memory, 52 years on.
Or playing in the winning centenary Test side against England in 1977 and meeting his childhood heroes at the celebrations.
"Every Test cricketer who was still alive was there. Meeting all my heroes, all the guys I'd read about, it almost felt like W G Grace was going to walk into the room."
Among his proudest achievements he rates the 25 years he spent nurturing the next generation of fast bowlers as the founding coach for the MRF Pace Foundation in India.
