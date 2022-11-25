Lillee was captivated by the story of the cantankerous horse Bill, who won the original Jericho Cup. Staged as a ruse in the desert sands, the cup successfully fooled the Turks about the likely location of a major Allied offensive in the closing stages of the war. "This was something that I felt I would like to do. It was something that took my fancy," says Lillee, an avid reader with a keen interest in cricket history.