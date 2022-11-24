The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Camperdown's McNicol Street Long Day Care facility to undergo major renewal

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A contract has been awarded for the renewal of the McNicol Street Long Day Care centre in Camperdown.

A near half-million-dollar renewal of a Camperdown day care facility "in need of urgent repair" will ease its growing wait list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.