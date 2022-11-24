A near half-million-dollar renewal of a Camperdown day care facility "in need of urgent repair" will ease its growing wait list.
Corangamite Shire Council director of works and services Brooke Love said upgrading the McNicol Street Long Day Care facility would allow the centre to have its full licensed allocation of children on-site.
"The existing McNicol Street Long Day Care building is owned and operated by the council and has been identified as in need of urgent repair," she said.
"The facility has a waiting list of more than 50 children and the current house-style layout means the number of children is capped at 12.
"The upgrading of these facilities will create additional space and functionality and enable that new licence capacity of 20 children which will assist in meeting current child care standards."
On Tuesday, councillors voted to award the contract to Prospect Building and Construction, the only business to submit a tender.
The tender came in at $77,000 more than the council had budgeted for ($400,000), though there would likely be an additional cost of $30,000 associated with engineering, energy rating, surveying and asbestos removal.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the council had little choice but to "grab it and run".
"We can't overstate the community benefit of this project," she said.
"I have a number of grandchildren and I see my daughters-in-law desperately trying to find places for childcare. It's just a must-have facility and we're here to look after our community.
"To have increased capacity when there's such a demand, it's pretty great to be able to deliver something like that to our community.
"In our current environment it is actually disappointing that it is above our budget and costs but it's well and truly warranted to proceed with it because of the community benefit.
"Costs are rising and it's not going to get any cheaper in the short term. The difficulty in securing contractors is creating difficulty in proceeding all kinds of projects so even though we only had one applicant, we got one.
"So just grab it and run because the benefits are going to come back from this project will make up for this extra expenditure."
It comes after the shire was identified as a 'childcare desert', a term describing an area with more than three children (aged four and under) for every available childcare place.
In the southern half of the shire there are nine children for every one place.
