MOYNE shire has welcomed an announcement of upgrades to 'one of the most talked about roads in the region'.
Regional Roads Victoria will begin major rebuilding and repair works over the coming weeks on some south-west flood-damaged roads.
A RRV spokesman said areas earmarked for major rebuilding works were sections of Princes Highway West between Port Fairy and Tower Hill. RRV said recent heavy rainfall had caused some areas of the road surface on the section of the highway to rapidly deteriorate.
"These works will rectify that damage by removing the damaged road surface and laying a new smoother surface," he said. "In order to deliver this work, we need to wait for warmer, drier conditions.
"Delivering this work while the weather remains cold and wet lowers the chances of this work providing a long-term solution."
The spokesman said crews would monitor the condition of the road, delivering short-term emergency repairs where needed.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said the council welcomed any works to improve the road's condition.
"It's one of the most talked about roads in the region and improving its condition is a major priority of the community and of the council," she said. "The Princes Highway is one of the 21 roads under state government management and council has no control over management or maintenance."
Cr Foster said the roads were the cornerstone of its advocacy program raised with the state government.
"It's pleasing to see the advocacy work starting to pay off and we look forward to improvement works beginning," she said.
It is part of the state government's $165 million emergency road repair blitz announced by the Premier on October 16 as part of a flood recovery package for regional communities.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.