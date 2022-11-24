Tourist ship to cruise into Port Fairy

PORT Fairy is becoming a destination for sea faring tourists, says Moyne Mayor Karen Foster.
The town will welcome passengers from the Coral Adventurer cruise ship when it anchors in the bay on Friday.
Mayor Karen Foster said its passengers were expected to make their way to the shore in smaller launch craft from 9am.
They are expected to leave the town about midday.
"This is the second cruise ship visit and it's great to see Port Fairy is becoming a destination for sea faring tourists," Cr Foster said.
"Last year we welcomed guests from the Caledonian Sky and in previous years visitors have been brought to Port Fairy from Portland via bus.
"This is a bit of a new tourism sector for us, but we are very keen to ensure the guests feel welcome so they get a taste of the Moyne experience and are encouraged to come back later and explore the wider region in the future."
Cr Foster said the latest data showed that the visitor economy for the first half of the year was up almost 60 per cent on pre-COVID figures.
"So we have bounced back stronger than ever and it shows Port Fairy and Moyne is a destination of choice," she said.
