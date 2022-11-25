A south-west resident's run in with COVID-19 has revealed a flaw in the state electoral commission's voting policy which could disenfranchise scores of regional Victorian voters.
Warrnambool resident Florence Roney tested positive for the virus on Thursday, November 24 when she had planned to cast her early vote for the state election.
Having missed the deadline to apply for a postal vote and opting to isolate to prevent COVID-19 spread, Ms Roney has been left with little option but to withdraw her voting rights.
According to the Victorian Electoral Commission, voters with coronavirus are not eligible for phone voting - only available to people with low vision, a physical disability which prevents them from voting without assistance, or flood victims - but can access a drive-through voting centre in Melton West.
However for Ms Roney, expecting regional Victorians to drive to metropolitan Melbourne was "unreasonable".
"It'd be six hours (as a round trip) because I wouldn't want to stay anywhere with COVID," she said.
"There aren't even any toilets on-site. How am I going to go to the toilet if I need to go? How am I going to get food? It's a long time."
In a phone call to the VEC, she was told her only other options were to break her isolation to vote in-person or be made exempt from voting.
"I thought, 'that's very strange', I don't want to give it to anyone," she said.
"(With the exemption) I'm giving up my right to vote. I'm not happy with that.
"It shows they don't prioritise anyone outside of Melbourne."
Ms Roney said she was holding out hope for a last-minute change to the VEC's phone voting eligibility.
"If I could do a phone vote, I think that would be the best solution. They've done it before," she said.
"We're going through another (COVID-19) wave. I'm sure there are lots of people out there who are affected similarly.
"It sounds to me like a bit of a bureaucratic mess."
VEC senior media and communication advisor Ruth Murphy said while the commission appreciated the drive-through centre's inconvenience for regional voters, the end of the pandemic declaration "voided" the phone voting option for people with COVID-19.
"The option to vote by phone was voided by isolation requirements being lifted in October this year," she said.
"For those who are too unwell to attend the drive-through centre or attend a voting centre in-person, or if they are not comfortable attending a voting centre in-person ... we will take their illness into consideration when undertaking compulsory voting activities next year."
"The VEC will have a range of COVID-safe measures in place such as the availability of N95 masks and vaccinated staff, to minimise risk if individuals with COVID-19 choose to vote in-person."
Ms Murphy said a regulation relating to those diagnosed with COVID-19 would not have a "practical effect" as people were no longer lawfully required to isolate and did not confirm whether the VEC were reviewing their phone voting eligibility.
