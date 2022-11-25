The Standard
South West Coast voter slams Victorian Electoral Commission over COVID-19 phone voting ineligibility

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Warrnambool resident Florence Roney's COVID-19 diagnosis has forced her to withdraw her Victorian state election vote, revealing a VEC policy flaw which could disenfranchise scores of voters. Picture supplied

A south-west resident's run in with COVID-19 has revealed a flaw in the state electoral commission's voting policy which could disenfranchise scores of regional Victorian voters.

