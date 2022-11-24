Northern Raiders co-captain Joe McKinnon says the opportunity to simply step back on the field with his teammates is something he won't be taking for granted.
With five of the seven Warrnambool and District Cricket Association matches washed out already this season, the weather is expected to clear for Saturday's division one games.
McKinnon, who is captain alongside his brother Jake, says the group is primed for a formidable Merrivale opponent after a solid start to the 2022-23 season, yielding a one-win, one-loss record.
"The boys are really ready to go, it's been a long time coming," he said.
"There's been a fair few weeks in between games of cricket, so I think it's at the point where we're happy to just play.
"The weather hasn't been how cricketers want it, the boys are just keen to get a game in to be honest."
MORE SPORT
The gun middle-order batsman said the Tigers were the perfect test for his group at this stage of the year.
"It'll be good to play against the best and see how we match up because you certainly learn a lot playing against the best sides," he said.
"The boys are looking forward to it, we feel we need to just bank wins, you don't know how many more you're going to lose because of the weather and you don't want to be dropping games.
"You never know, we could have a few more washouts and if you can be three wins, two losses going into Christmas it could really set you up."
He added the side was settled but would lose Christo Rook for the clash due to unavailability and regain gun all-rounder Braden Hotker for his first game of the season.
Hotker took 19 wickets in the 2021-22 division two premiership season and in the previous season made over 500 runs and took almost 20 wickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.