You know you're a Warrnambool local if you find yourself saying "I should have gone to Hammonds" when you have a painting disaster.
When they came up with that slogan almost a quarter of a century ago, they stumbled on advertising gold because much like Mrs Marsh's toothpaste advertising slogan "it does get in" and get stuck in your head.
The long-running iconic ads have stood the test of time, and its stars are still recognised when they are out and about around town.
Hammonds Paints managing director Nicholas Rule said he had thought about changing up the ad and slogan.
"But they hit the nail on the head. Trying to reinvent them would be difficult," he said.
Mr Rule said the business had stayed in the family for five generations, operating for 148 years, and surviving COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We thought we'd be closing the business down," he said.
But instead in places like Portland there were lines out the door because everyone was locked down and starting to do things for their house.
"It was extraordinary," he said.
In 1840, Joseph Robert Hammond and his bride, Helenah, arrived in Australia from Ireland after five months at sea.
They settled in Port Fairy in 1843, and four years later moved to Hexham where their son, Joseph Charles Hammond, was born. He was one of 11 children.
In 1884, he took up his trade as a painter and decorator and opened Hammond and Sons on the corner of Fairy and Lava streets.
Deon Cameron said people often brought up the ads with him.
"I know when they are doing another run of it because people will stop you in the street and say 'should have gone to Hammonds'," he said.
"If I'm at Bunnings it's the worst, particularly if I'm in the paint section."
He said it was good that the ads had stood the test of time.
"They're pretty iconic ads," he said.
"We created a bizarre sort of local weirdness.
"Unfortunately with this great fame doesn't come great fortune. It's fun if nothing else."
Steve and Liz Griffen as well as Lynny Mast also can't completely escape their brush with fame.
"We can't believe how long it's lasted," she said.
"I was actually out at Bunnings one day looking for a particular paint stripper and they didn't have it, and the guy said: 'maybe you should have gone to Hammonds'. The actual guy working at Bunnings said that to me. I don't know if he realised who he was talking to.
"I walked out of there laughing. I couldn't wait to come home and tell my husband."
Ms Mast said her son's friends always take great pleasure in throwing the "I hope you're not in a hurry" line from the commercial at her. "I get it a lot," she said.
Advertising company Me director Marcus Tarrant said the original ads in 1998 were done on a very low budget.
"If we needed to paint something, the talent often included people like my friends or my son," he said.
It was Mr Tarrant who came up with the catchy slogan - more than two decades before Specsavers came up with a similar one.
He said most of the ads were based on his own "stupidity" with painting disasters.
"I had a commercial with a whole lot of brushes stuffed into old tins and someone belting them with a hammer to try and soften them up. They were my brushes. That was real," Mr Tarrant said.
He is also about to relaunch another iconic and unforgettable ad from the 1970s - Life Be In It - which will introduce another generation to Norm from January 1.
"I am working my way through remaking them all....all hand-animated from scratch but hopefully to be identical," he said.
"Hopefully you'll be seeing exactly the same old ads that you saw back in the '70s.
"Norm was pretty famous."
While not originally his ads, Mr Tarrant said he was reviving them and some TV stations had agreed to run them as community service announcements.
"So for the moment, just because I feel passionately about it, I am doing all the animating and creating all the ads with my own money," he said.
He hopes sponsors and the government kick in some money to keep them running.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
