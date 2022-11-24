The Standard

Former Australian Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald to make Port Fairy appearance on Saturday

Updated November 24 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
The two Grand Slam trophies will make an appearance at Port Fairy on Saturday. Picture by Fiona Hamilton

Former Australian Davis Cup captain and Grand Slam doubles champion John Fitzgerald will travel to the Port Fairy Tennis Club alongside two Australian Open trophies for a special appearance on Saturday.

