Former Australian Davis Cup captain and Grand Slam doubles champion John Fitzgerald will travel to the Port Fairy Tennis Club alongside two Australian Open trophies for a special appearance on Saturday.
As part of the AO on the Road tour, the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and Norman Brookes Challenge Cup will appear at the club from 4pm, where a free community event will take place with opportunities for kids and adults to pick up a racquet and pose with the trophies.
The trophies - affectionately known as 'Daphne' and 'Norm' - will visit more than 20 towns and cities across Victoria in the lead up to the Australian Open.
"AO on the Road is a wonderful initiative because it creates a tangible connection for people across Victoria to the amazing event that is the Australian Open," Fitzgerald said.
"Having travelled to many towns as part of AO on the Road myself, I've experienced how special it is to be able to bring these magnificent and historic trophies to country Victoria.
"It's also a great opportunity to showcase our fantastic regional tennis communities and the tremendous work so many are doing to get more people of all ages involved in tennis."
There will be Hot Shots sessions for kids on the day, followed by come-and-try cardio tennis for adults from 5pm. Crafts, games, a radar gun, ball machine, music, barbecue and food trucks will also be available at the community event.
