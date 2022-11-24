The city's streets will echo with the sounds of a bygone era tonight when all the romance and action of the Light Horse comes to Warrnambool.
Launching a weekend of Light Horse commemorations, up to 25 members and their mounts from the Australian Light Horse Association (ALHA) will ride from the showgrounds along Koroit Street before making their way down Liebig Street to the cenotaph.
The ride, which kicks off at 5pm, will stop at the Civic Green for about 30 minutes where spectators are welcome, before taking the salute at the cenotaph at 6pm and regrouping at Cannon Hill for the return to the showgrounds.
On Saturday, members of the public will be treated to the spectacle of pageantry and horsemanship of the original Light Horsemen with the staging of the coveted Jericho Cup State Challenge.
To be held at the showgrounds for the first time in three years, the challenge is considered the most prestigious ALHA competition on the calendar with the top riders from four states vying for the honours.
It's very much about us being able to remember and celebrate a pretty important part of our Australian heritage.- Mike Rowland
Association spokesperson and competitor Mike Rowland said he was anticipating up to 1000 spectators at the event which depicts the skills of battle of the original troops, as well as uniforms, saddles and other equipment, some of which are originals.
"All events are based around what the troops and horses experienced as they were training in the remount camps throughout the First World War," Mr Rowland said.
The challenge will be held in conjunction with Sunday's Jericho Cup meeting commemorating the Australian Light Horsemen and their mounts in the Great War.
ALHA members will also stage a charge down the home straight at the course during Sunday's race meeting.
Mr Rowland said members were looking forward to three days of celebrating the Light Horse.
"It's very much about us being able to remember and celebrate a pretty important part of our Australian heritage."
