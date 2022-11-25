Playing Hampden league finals football will be a driving force for Harvey Roberts and Terang Mortlake in 2023.
The Bloods got their pre-season campaign under way on Wednesday night, led by fourth-year coach Ben Kenna. Roberts, 19, said it was good to be back on the track, with teammates encouraging each other to do extra work in the lead-up.
"Everyone's been looking forward to it," he said. "Everyone motivates each other."
Roberts saw positive signs in the Bloods' eighth-place finish in 2022, with the team's results in the second half of the season showing remarkable improvement.
"It was really good to see the improvements we made," he said. "That's the main thing really, what we can actually do if we really want to. Hopefully finals this year, that's probably the main goal."
Roberts, who plays for Terang in the Country Basketball League, said there was a good feeling around the club when its seniors last made finals, and having not played in one himself at both junior or senior level, the teenager is determined to help the club back there. The second-year plumber has featured at senior level for the past two years, including every game of 2022. Playing forward in the past, Roberts cemented a spot in defence.
"I was sort of starting to find my feet at the end of this year," he said. "Just trying to find a position that sort of suits me."
Roberts said Kenna's influence had played a positive role on him as an individual.
"He's not holding back, he just tells you what's on the table and what you need to improve on," he said.
New recruits, including two from nearby Warrnambool and District league club Kolora-Noorat, are also expected to drive the Bloods forward.
"Luke (McConnell) played in the under 23 comp (and it) was really good getting him across," Roberts said. "Ben Reid is another little live-wire, Alex Moloney coming back and Rhys (Buck) played a game last year and looked pretty good."
