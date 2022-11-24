Warrnambool Community Garden is getting a long-awaited facelift with work to begin on transforming its facilities and entertainment space.
The city garden will further works to transform its sandstone quarry into an amphitheatre and upgrade its children garden after it received $100,000 from the state government.
Warrnambool Community Garden convener Rob Porter said he was thrilled to finally put his group's plans to improve the garden's multi-purpose capability into action.
"We're way more than just a garden," he said. "(It's) a space for the community."
While the venue's focus remains on facilitating gardening and sustainability projects, Mr Porter said he also wanted it to be a place for events like live music and school trips.
"It's about having a place where people can come together and do things," he said.
"Now for us, those things are mostly around gardening and sustainability, but the arts and education - there are lots of other things that can come into it as well."
Committee member Julie Eagles said the grant would also be used to expand the garden's disability access which had been a key priority of its development plans.
"There's such an amazing range of things that happen here," she said.
"We have a great diversity of people who come here. Being able to improve all abilities access is a really important goal for us."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.