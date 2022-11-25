The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Wonderful gesture': De Grandi family touched by push to name Warrnambool laneway after business

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Michael De Grandi next to the wall in the laneway from Timor Street to Ozone car park which is proposed to be named after the former family business.

The De Grandi family says they are "touched" by the push to name the Timor Street laneway after their business that operated in Warrnambool for 114 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.