The De Grandi family says they are "touched" by the push to name the Timor Street laneway after their business that operated in Warrnambool for 114 years.
David De Grandi said his father Cyril and two brothers Mick and John - who both passed away this year - would be "absolutely thrilled".
"It's a wonderful gesture. They'd be beaming," he said.
Myers Planning Group director Steve Myers has written to the city council asking the lane off Timor Street next to the iconic sign be named after the former business.
He said he would also write to the council next year about protecting and restoring the iconic sign in the laneway.
De Grandis first opened in Warrnambool in 1897 but it wasn't at the Timor Street location. "I believe it was around at Kepler Street and it was a bicycle store," Mr De Grandi said.
He said it shifted to the Timor Street site in the 1920s where it stayed until it closed in 2011.
"It had quite a number of renovations over the years," he said
"The backyard was literally like a suburban backyard for a while. The Ozone car park into the late '70s, early '80s was certainly not there.
"That was a place that Dad would go and sit and have his lunch - not reachable for one hour. He would literally just sit out in that yard, often in his De Grandis van and no one was to disturb him."
In the early 1980s a storeroom was added on to the shop and in the 1990s it took on its current look with rear access.
Mr De Grandi - the youngest of five children - said his father remained proprietor and manager of the store until he was 84
Cyril had taken over the business from his father, Ernie, in the 1960s.
It was Ernie's father who had started the bicycle shop in Kepler Street in 1897, he said.
"We also have a connection with the Geelong version of De Grandi's Sports Goods - my dad's cousin Norm started that in the 1930s," he said.
"The Warrnambool version was the original.
"My brothers John and Mick made a career out of the shop and worked there until it closed down in 2011."
Mr De Grandi said the internet was always going to be the biggest enemy of the business.
He said he lost his brother John in January, and brother Mick in August.
"It's been a bit of a tough year but certainly to have that legacy of the laneway named after them, we feel very honoured," he said.
The iconic laneway sign has become a magnet for tourists and photographers. "Whenever I bump into friends who have been down to Warrnambool, so many of them have taken a photo with the sign," he said.
"It's got a bit of tradition and heritage value."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.