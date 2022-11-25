The Standard
Long journey to bring 'cute' Valais sheep breed to Camperdown

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
November 25 2022
Tony Urek and Belinda Cardinal with two of the Valais blacknose lambs - the first of that breed to be naturally conceived in Australia. Picture by Anthony Brady

It has been a long journey to introduce the breed into Australia but the first naturally conceived pure-bred Valais blacknose lambs have been born in Camperdown.

