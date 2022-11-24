There was no Western District Playing Area midweek or weekend pennant played last week due to the Victorian Open being conducted in the Shepparton region.
The Vic Open consists of four different events - mixed Pairs, singles, triples and pairs.
Each of these events has a day of sectional play - four teams in a section in team events and three players per section in singles.
At the conclusion of sectional play the winners meet with only the winners progressing.
There was quite a few players from the WDPA participating, some with notable results.
The mixed pairs had 404 teams entered from across the state with Arthur and Dianne Finch (Timboon) and Scott Boschen (Koroit) and Edna Anderson (Warracknabeal) both reaching the last 16.
John Wallis (Port Fairy), Steph Hunt (City), Brenda Parker (Warrnambool) and Graeme Solly (City) all reached the last 32 with their respective partners, while John Clegg and Lyn Moloney of Warrnambool reached the last 64.
The men's singles had 621 entries with Kevin Johnson of Terang winning five games to be in the last 32, David Wells (City) and Jimmy Barling (Dennington) the top 64, Wayne Cooper (Warrnambool) and Timboon's Arthur Finch the final 128, and Chris Burrell (Dunkeld),Chris Fleming (Port Fairy), Kevin Carlin (City) and Les Johnson (Mortlake) all winning their sections.
Jenny Moloney of City Memorial progressed to the last 64 in the women's singles draw in a field of 273 players.
The women's pairs had 49 sections with Brenda Parker (Warrnambool) Kate Lloyd (City), and Gayle Swanson and Sheridan Barling both winning their sections.
A field of 388 teams entered the men's pairs. Timboon's Max Saunders and Arthur Finch were section winners, David Wells and his playing partner progressed one round further, while Stephen Field (Dunkeld) and Scott Boschen reached the round of 32.
At the time of writing this report the men's triples, after starting with 212 teams, was down to the round of 16, with the team of Peter Daly (Koroit), Darren Gordon (Dunkeld) and Scott Boschen still in the running. Chris Burrell, Stephen Field and Warren Perris (Warracknabeal) reached the last 32, while David Wells' team was section winners.
The most successful local team in the women's triples was City Memorial's Jenny Moloney, Barb Bibby and Dorothy Gleeson which won their section.
The West Coast Region board and selection committees have advised that the region's sides championships for both men and women will be held at Moama from May 26-28, 2023. 26
Last season a rink from each District playing area made up the team.
This season the selectors will pick composite teams from across the region.
There are to be trials in each playing area on January 8 to select a squad for the region trials on Sunday, March 5.
Further detailed information can be ascertained from clubs, who in turn are to forward names of interested players to Marian Treweek at secretary@wcbr.site or rtreweek@westvic.com.au by December 16.
Warrnambool Bowls Club has conducted its pairs championship over recent weekends, with both the men's and women's proving to be great contests.
The women's winners were Barbara Pulling - going back-to-back in only her second year of bowling - coupled with Jean Harkness.
The runners-up were the sister-in-law combination of Maree and Marita Dalton.
The outcome of the men's championship came down to the last bowl with Jim Guinan and John Klein being the eventual victors over Ben Cornick and Wayne Cooper.
Port Fairy Bowls Club's singles will be played on Friday evening, with Steve Gibb and Simon Cullinane vying for the men's title and Gillian Phillips and Pamela Gibb playing off for the women's title.
The winners of the club's mixed pairs were Ian and Jenny Blackmore.
The annual ladies tournament will be played on December 7.
The President's Charity Day with lunch will be played on Sunday, December 4.
The Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Christmas Lunch and Inaugural Cup event for Monday at Warrnambool Bowls Club has attracted a compliment of 10 full rinks.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.