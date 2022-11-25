Letters: How much do early voting centres cost?

With the thousands of people employed to man polling places with the pre-polling, how much cost is involved and added to the expense of having an election?
Various means of voting to allow for those who cannot physically attend a polling booth are available, so is it necessary to have voting every day for a few weeks ahead of time?
It is time to be realistic and cut these unnecessary costs. Why has this been allowed to develop?
I realise politics is a dirty business, but the amount of grit emerging for the past few elections has hit a very low level with all candidates and parties producing negative and grimy campaigns. It is no wonder that the general public is wary of politicians and what they say or promise.
Graeme McLeod, Warrnambool
It really leaves me dumbfounded who selected the venue for the pre polling in Warrnambool. Surely there are more suitable places in this city that would be more accessible to cater for the elderly and the disabled in our community . It's just another example of the obvious disregard for our electorate.
Barry Cook, Warrnambool.
Set to the back of the Warrnambool Civic Green is a white building with no name, people would not know to what it is or for what is used.
Can someone inform council that signage is everything.
A simple sign written across the front of the building in bold black writing would show that it is actually The Warrnambool Art Gallery.
WAG is lucky to get 20 people on a good day through its doors, free entry and the ratepayers are stuck with the bill for all the expenses.
WAG costs a minimum of more than $500,000 just to open the doors every year which you the ratepayer is paying for.
Council would like to spend $40 million on a new "state of the art" white elephant, when they can't even run this Art Gallery at a profit.
Residents and visitors love going to Cannon Hill to see the magnificent views, eat lunch or to just gather with friends but, this will be no more if council has their way.
What about the homeowners' views that will be blocked, property will devalue in price.
I know it isn't all the councillors just a select few who have an agenda they are pushing this hard, with your money.
Warrnambool residents need to be wary of and pay attention to what and how they are pushing this agenda.
Remember what they did to the Warrnambool saleyards.
Sherin Almack, Minhamite
When are the folk of Warrnambool and its surrounds going to come to their senses and demand their hospital be built where it can grow to cater for the growing population, accommodate a helipad, have easy access for ambulances and traffic?
The present plan has no room for a helipad, ambulances access the new addition on Timor Street which is a traffic hazard now let alone for a speeding ambulance or several. The hospital is strangulating where it is and Deakin University would have added security to its future, a win for all including the medical students and nurses having easy access.
Selling off the present site to developers would go along way to covering the refurbishment. Worth thinking about and making a stand for your healthcare in the future. I have only heard good reports of Geelong Deakin University and Hospital. My experiences of UK hospitals are that they are further out than Deakin University accessed by good public transport and plenty of parking.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
Australia has a waste problem. Take plastic for example, we throw away around 179 million empty bottles of shampoo, conditioner and other personal care products each year contributing to 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, or 100 kg per person.
Of this, 84 per cent is sent to landfill. And this is set to increase with the recent collapse of the soft plastic recycling program, REDcycle.cAnd food waste is worse. The 2021 National Food Waste Strategy Feasibility Study found we create 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year or 312 kg per person. Food waste costs the economy a staggering $36.6 billion per annum and, like plastic, almost all food waste goes to landfill.Fortunately, some new developments are in the pipeline. Australian company Rtec has discovered a way to recycle soft plastics in a single step. Another Australian company, Zero Co replaces plastic personal care bottles with a set of 'forever' bottles made from ocean, beach and landfill waste (OBL), and provides a set of refill pouches made from recycled plastic and a postage-paid return envelope. For food waste, the federal government's Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection service operating in about half of Australia's local government councils has the capacity to reduce waste to landfill by 40 per cent.It seems there are solutions out there. We just need to care enough to seek them out.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.